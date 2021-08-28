Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 860 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.15. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

