Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Cap of $272,907.86 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $272,907.86 and $5,618.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

