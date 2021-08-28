LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $7.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

