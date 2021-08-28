Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.