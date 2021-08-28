Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBRMF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 39,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

LBRMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

