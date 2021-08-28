LABS Group (LABS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.21 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

