Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $122,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $24.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $609.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.18. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

