Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $61,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $24.24 on Friday, hitting $609.59. 1,498,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.