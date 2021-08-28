Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.71% of Lamb Weston worth $84,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 953,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

