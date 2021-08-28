Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.72% of Lantheus worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.