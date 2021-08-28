Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$42.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

