Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

