Lead Wallet Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

