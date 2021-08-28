Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.