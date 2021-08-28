Lendefi (old) (LDFI) Trading 97.8% Lower This Week

Lendefi (old) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 44% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lendefi (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (old) has a market cap of $31,186.42 and approximately $24,414.00 worth of Lendefi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (old) has traded down 97.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi (old) Coin Profile

Lendefi (old)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,319,029 coins. Lendefi (old)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (old)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

