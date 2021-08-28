Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.20% of Lennox International worth $155,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.82. The company had a trading volume of 273,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

