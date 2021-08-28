Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 1,426,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,872. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

