LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.50.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.