Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LBTYA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 650,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,054. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

