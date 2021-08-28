Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Down 11.3%

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.31 and last traded at 0.32. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39.

Liberty One Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company holds interests in the Paradox North and Pocitos properties. It operates through the Canada and USA geographical segments. The company was founded on February 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

