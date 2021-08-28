Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Life Storage worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

