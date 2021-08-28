Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $226,598.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

