Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of LIMAF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570. Linamar has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.