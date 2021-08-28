Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

