Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 2nd Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.88% of Linde worth $1,306,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

