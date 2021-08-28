Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 2nd Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,527 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.54% of Linde worth $809,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.