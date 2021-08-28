Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in August

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.74 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 18,661.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YVR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.