LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $16.57 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $16.57 million and $64,415.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

