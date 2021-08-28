Lisk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.12 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $523.85 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

