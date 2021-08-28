Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $175,286.56 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $175,286.56 and $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.42 or 0.99972880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.58 or 0.00617414 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

