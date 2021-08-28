Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,748.79

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $304,748.79 and $40,128.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

