Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $285.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.