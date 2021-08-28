Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $953,314.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,418,803 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

