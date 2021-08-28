LOCGame (LOCG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.08 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $2.08 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,318,871 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

