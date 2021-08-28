Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.