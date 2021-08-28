Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $146,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.99 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

