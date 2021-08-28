Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

