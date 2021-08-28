Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

