Loki Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,750.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01298706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00355305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.85 or 0.00625321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00335062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

