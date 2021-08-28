Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,101 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Otis Worldwide worth $242,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

