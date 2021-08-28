Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 35,864 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $172,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

