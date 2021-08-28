Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Gartner worth $84,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.80. The company had a trading volume of 441,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,300. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

