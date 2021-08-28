Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $94,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.27. 316,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $665.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.