Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $69,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLAC traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $342.93. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

