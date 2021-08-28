Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $153,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 193,200 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

TTWO traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,926. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

