Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $136.91 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $136,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. 275,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,304. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

