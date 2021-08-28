Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $240.59 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,412 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $240,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

