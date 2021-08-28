Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $62.04 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fair Isaac worth $62,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.50. 237,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,362. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

