Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $698.96 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 187,106 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Facebook worth $698,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

