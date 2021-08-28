Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $79.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 311,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $79,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

